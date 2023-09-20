Soverato, 46-year-old arrested, selling marijuana while keeping it clearly visible on the cash register counter

An unusual and audacious drug sales initiative was interrupted by Carabinieri of Soverato, this week, arresting a 46-year-old man at a bar near a fuel service area. The charge is the illegal possession of cannabis inflorescences with the intent to sell.

During a normal routine check, the military personnel were taken by surprise when they noticed that glass jars containing approximately 48 grams of cannabis inflorescences were clearly displayed on the cashier counter of the bar. Everything was accompanied by a sign that read: “Maria Euro 5 per gram”. The unusual “menu” of the bar therefore included the sale of drugs, publicly displayed as if it were a normal consumer item.

Despite the man’s apparent brazenness, the police operation led to his immediate arrest. During the search of the premises, the police also found a precision electronic scale and drug packaging materiala clear sign that the traffic was not improvised but well organised.

The discovery led the police to execute a further house search at the suspect’s residence, where another 3 grams of narcotic substance of the “marijuana” type were found. Authorities are now conducting further investigations to determine the extent of drug trafficking associated with the bar and whether other people are involved in the criminal activity. In the meantime, the bar has been temporarily closed by the relevant authorities.

