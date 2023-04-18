Catanzaro arrives in B after a championship conquered and dominated. The Portuguese friends also thought about praising Iemmello and his companions.
The Calabrians, by winning their Serie C group, secured mathematical promotion and now a new adventure awaits them. Meanwhile, the party for coach Vivarinu’s team did not take place only in the Calabrian borders, and not even in the Italian ones. The compliments on the promotion have come from Portugalfrom one fan base in particular. The supporters of Sporting Lisbon have decided to congratulate Catanzaro by virtue of the twinning between the fans.
A banner appeared during the match against the Arouca then finished 1-1 with Sporting who resumed the match finding the equal in the 87th minute with a penalty from Goncalves. The banner reads “Grande Catanzaro in Serie B”.
April 17 – 5.25pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Catanzaro #compliments #Sporting #Lisbon
Leave a Reply