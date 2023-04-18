The Calabrians, by winning their Serie C group, secured mathematical promotion and now a new adventure awaits them. Meanwhile, the party for coach Vivarinu’s team did not take place only in the Calabrian borders, and not even in the Italian ones. The compliments on the promotion have come from Portugalfrom one fan base in particular. The supporters of Sporting Lisbon have decided to congratulate Catanzaro by virtue of the twinning between the fans.