Catanzaro, “High Impact” operation: soldiers sift through Aranceto

Around 150 men from the Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza and State Police have been carrying out a “High Impact” operation since this morning in the Aranceto district, south of Catanzaro. This is one of the areas considered most at risk in the city. Law enforcement agencies are carrying out checkpoints, searches and checks in commercial establishments in search of drugs and illicit activities.



“Another high-impact operation, this time in the southern outskirts of Catanzaro where the presence of Roma crime is strong, demonstrates the incessant commitment of the Meloni government to affirm the presence of the State and restore legality and the conditions of civil coexistence in all the most difficult realities of the territory”. This is what the Undersecretary of the Interior Wanda Ferro (FdI). “I extend – he adds – my thanks to the prefect of Catanzaro Enrico Ricci, to the police commissioner Paolo Sirna and to the provincial leaders of the Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza, who have put in place an impressive prevention device with the use of hundreds of soldiers and agents engaged in checkpoints, checks and searches, with the collaboration of the fire brigade and local police and the support of the special departments sent thanks to the commitment of the minister Matteo Piantedosi”.

Today’s operation, he continues, “which affects a neighborhood (Aranceto, ed.) on which the attention of the police has been constant over the years, is part of a complex plan to control the territory and combat crime in the province of Catanzaro, defined in the various meetings of the Committee for public order and safety, which began in recent weeks with the operation which involved the Roma fort in the ‘Ciampa di Cavallo’ area in Lamezia Terme and which will continue in a regular manner in the areas most affected by phenomena of crime and social degradation”.

