The very hot challenge between Catanzaro and Foggia opens the dances of the new Italian Cup. The Giallorossi pass the preliminary round thanks to Curcio’s goal.

Stadium “Louis Race” of Vibo Valentia, given the unavailability of the “Ceravolo”, it was the scene of the first official match in Italy of the 2023/2024 season. There Italian Cup opens with the first preliminary round which offered an interesting challenge between two very hot squares in Southern Italy. The Catanzaro won a historic promotion to Serie B by winning group C of the past Serie C, while the Foggia he came close to making the leap in category by losing the double final of the playoffs against Lecco.

Catanzaro had managed to take the lead in the 19th minute with Krastev following a scrum in the penalty area but the goal was promptly disallowed due to an irregular position. After a first half in which Foggia made themselves dangerous on a couple of occasions with Garattoni first and then Martini, the hosts found the way to the lead in the second half: in the 70th minute on the developments of an corner came the winning header by Curcio which pierced Dalmasso and gave Catanzaro the advantage.



