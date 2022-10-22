Catanzaro, a fire devastated an apartment, three brothers died and there are four injured

The budget of a fire broke out in the night between 21 and 23 October, a Catanzaro and of three dead and four wounded. The victims are three brothers aged 12, 14 and 22killed by the smoke inhaled in the house in via Caduti 16 March 1978, in the southern area of ​​the Calabrian capital. The mother and a little sister are seriousboth rescued and hospitalized in the large burn centers of Catania and Bari father and another brother of the victims are instead hospitalized at the hospital of Catanzaro.

The fire brigade teams of the Catanzaro headquarters are intervened just before hours 1.30 after receiving the fire report which involved an apartment located on the fifth floor of a building. Inside the apartment there is a family of seven people. Four people rescued, two of whom, with severe burns, transferred to the major burn centers of Bari and Catania, while the others were hospitalized in the “Pugliese-Ciaccio” hospital in Catanzaro.

Nothing to do, however, for three other members of the family unit, all young, died inside the apartment. THE semi-charred bodies were found by the fire brigade during the fire extinguishing operations. Two fire brigade teams are involved in the rescue operations, with tanker support for water supply, ladder truck, self-protective wagon and pneumatic rescue sheet.

On site of the fire 18 firefighters and one rescue officer are at work. At the moment, the site is being made safe and the occupants of the apartment adjacent to the one affected by the fire have been evacuated to avoid any risk. The carabinieri of the company of Catanzaro and staff of the Prefecture also intervened on the spot. Investigations are currently underway to try to establish the origin of the fire.

Subscribe to the newsletter

