Catanzaro, maxi raid by Nas and Guardia di Finanza at the hospital. Heads and executives are also under investigation

The Carabinieri del Nas and the financiers of the provincial command carried out searches And seizures towards professionals working in theApulian Ciaccio hospital in Catanzaro. The investigations are coordinated by the Catanzaro prosecutor’s office and involve various departments, including cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, gynecology. At the center of the investigation, according to what has been learned, there would be performance of the freelance activity and the execution of some calls for tenders.



Among the recipients of the searches and seizures ordered by the Catanzaro prosecutor’s office led by Nicola Gratteri and carried out by Nas and the Guardia di Finanza, there would be heads, structure managers, administrative staff of the Alpi office and of private companies external. The hypotheses of crime on which the investigation focuses would be embezzlement, extortion, bribery, bid rigging and fraud.

