There are two advances, regarding the finalists of the Italian Cup of Serie C. The collapse of Vicenza is completely unexpected, which is overturned at the Menti by Sangiuliano City (3-1) and thus collects the tenth defeat – there are starting to be many – in 29 matches: forward at the end of the first half with a great left-footed volley from Greco, Modesto’s team was joined in the second half by Serbouti and (after Greco himself sent off) lost control of the match, falling under the blows of Firenze and Baggi . In the other match, Triestina narrowly beat Juventus Next Gen (1-0) at the Rocco and achieved the third consecutive useful result thanks to the first goal with the new shirt by Camillo Tavernelli, one of the many newcomers on the January transfer market. With these two defeats behind them, the young Juventus players and Vicenza will compete on Thursday 2 March at the Stadium (8.30 pm) in the first act of the Italian Cup final.

GROUP C

—

In the southern grouping all ten games were played. And it is a Saturday that for Catanzaro significantly shortens the road ahead towards the direct leap to B. Vivarini’s battleship triumphs on the Juve Stabia field (badly since Pochesci arrived on the bench): ends 4-1, match already addressed in the first 10′ from the brace of the top scorer Iemmello (thus reaching 21), then Biasci and Vandeputte also scored before Scaccabarozzi’s useless center for the hosts. A success that is worth double because Crotone, on the day of Lamberto Zauli’s debut at the Scida, does not go beyond the 0-0 draw against Turris by slamming into the Campanian bunker (in the final, a great save by Fasolino on Chiricò). Pescara’s third place, which seemed armored until a few weeks ago, is now wobbling: the blue-and-whites – Colombo risks being on the bench – also lose in Cerignola (1-0, the Argentine defender Capomaggio scored, Malcore made a mistake on 0-0 – save by Sommariva – the third penalty in a row at home for Pazienza’s team) and now they can feel the breath of their pursuers. Just the Cerignola, newly promoted quality, is three points from the podium. But even better, at an altitude of 46 (minus 2 from Pescara), there is Foggia who emerges with a smile from a very difficult week: after the resignation of Fabio Gallo, success arrives in the Apulian derby of Andria (1-0) thanks to Ogunseye’s goal, with Mario Somma – making his debut on the Rossoneri bench – forced into the stands by a suspension still to be served remedied last season. In the playoff area, a good point in extremis from Picerno (1-1) on the Viterbese field: Lazio ahead with Polidori, Ceccarelli’s penalty in full stoppage time denies Lopez’s team what would have been the fourth victory in a row. Francavilla’s first away success of the season, which emphasizes Avellino’s uncertainties by passing to Partenio (1-0) thanks to the Brazilian Murilo: D’Angelo then lets Avella save what would have been the equalizer penalty and – in the second half – a goal by Trotta is also canceled for a foul in attack (also a red card on each side, Kanoute and Idda). Virtus dedicates the success to the coach Calabro, victim of a serious intimidation episode during the week (gunshots exploded in the night on the parked car) which he himself defined as not pertaining to his football activity. Monopoli smiles again: in the 3-2 win over Monterosi Fella unlocks (after 17 rounds of fasting) and the other goals from Manzari and Mulè make Starita’s missed penalty harmless on 2-0 (Di Paolantonio scored for the Lazio shorten from the penalty spot and Tonin in the final). Potenza beat Taranto amidst so much tension: the usual Caturano was decisive (1-0), in the 14th center of the season but then sent off for a double hand ball: the guests’ protests however stem from a ghost goal not assigned to Labriola, the whose free-kick – after hitting the crossbar – seemed to fall over the goal line, even if the lack of technology does not allow us to be certain. One point and one goal for each side (1-1) between Giugliano and Gelbison, a cross between newly promoted Campania players: halfway through the second half, De Sena responded to Raffaele Poziello’s guest advantage. The ascent of Raciti’s Messina continues, victorious in Latina (2-0, Marino and Trasciani) with the bench of Daniele Di Donato who is now reeling after three defeats in the last four games.