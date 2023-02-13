The match of Tolima and Millionaires could not play on Sunday, after the attack on the player of the Bogota club, Daniel Catanoby a fan who jumped onto the pitch.

Cataño, once attacked, attacked the fan, who was detained by the police and is in the Ibagué Prosecutor’s Office.

The judge of the match Wilmar Roldan, he made the determination to expel Cataño. The players from the blue cast refused to play due to lack of guarantees and entered the dressing room.

Later, after consulting with the Dimayor authorities, Roldán decided that the match was definitively suspended.

More aggressions

The Millionaires bus, when leaving the stadium Manuel Murillo Torowas attacked by more misfits, who with losses broke the windows and endangered the integrity of the players.

Hours after the embarrassing event, the Ibagué Police identified as Dairo Alejandro Montenegro to Cataño’s aggressor.

Ask for money?

It was reported that Montenegro spent the night at the Prosecutor’s Office. On social networks, the attacker presents himself as a Business Administration student at the University Minute of GodIbagué headquarters, and says he is interested in the ventures.

The same way. promotes tile businesses, women’s clothing, and handicrafts.

A message from the possible aggressor circulated on networks, in which he warned that they made a subpoena, he was threatened and asked the Tolima fans for help to pay the large sum of money that he must pay for the fine.

At the same time, he encouraged the fans to maintain unity: “Hold on Tolima,” he wrote.

Colombian soccer rejected what happened in Ibagué and called for strong action against those responsible for the unfortunate event.

If the fan from Tolima who entered the field had carried a dagger, would the other fans have also applauded? pic.twitter.com/cfvIUZCb9v – Millionaires of Colombia (@MillosDColombia) February 12, 2023

