Walter, who coached the Sicilians in 2008-09: “I have a wound that is bleeding now, why do it now? I hope that now we build a serious project for a relaunch at the height”

Catania was excluded from the Serie C championship, group C. The court and the Football Federation have imposed the stop since the provisional exercise was too expensive. The players have been released and the ranking rewritten. Walter Zenga coached the Sicilians in the 2008-09 season. We asked him three questions about the disappearance of the historic club.

Walter Zenga, Catania was excluded from the championship. How did you take this news?

"I have a wound that is bleeding now. It all seems absurd. Why exclude it now, with three games to play at home and one in Palermo? Couldn't the takings have helped? I understand if it had happened two months ago, but now right now. no, it's not fair. I'm very sorry, I can't find the words. I think of Francesco Baldini and the players, of the sacrifices they made to make this championship. And I think of the fans, who lose their team. "

The agony had lasted for years: is it possible that a different solution has not been found?

“I was amazed too when I saw that no one was interested in taking over such a team, with such fans. I was in contact with Joe Tacopina when he tried to take over Catania, I hoped he would save him because he would certainly have relaunched the club, it is a pity that the operation did not go through. I hope that now a serious project is built for a relaunch at the height. “

What memories do you keep of your experience in Catania?

"I reached 8 games from the end and we saved ourselves on the last day against Roma, but the following season we saved ourselves with 7 games to go. Incredible results accompanied by a crazy passion, with players who managed to reach the peak of their careers. I left my heart in Catania and today I am very sorry: it shouldn't have ended like this. "

