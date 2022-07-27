Turned out in the investigation into the murder of the woman stabbed to death in her home in Catania: her 15-year-old son stopped

Valentina Giunta32, was killed in her home in the area of ​​the Ursino Castle in Catania. The 118 personnel intervened on the spot, but the woman died shortly after. Cops found the woman lying on the floor in the bedroom with stab wounds in multiple parts of her body, most notably on her neck and back.

Today morning, Wednesday 27 July, the agents of the Catania Flying Squad arrested the 15-year-old son of the victim for murder. According to what emerged, mother and son did not get along very well in the last period. The 15-year-old allegedly stabbed his mother at the height of an argument.

The woman had two children, the other minor was not at home when her brother committed the crime. The victim’s companion, on the other hand, has long been locked up in a Sicilian prison.

On Facebook, the victim’s friends write “you were unlucky, I just want to tell you that I love you so much and that I hope that now you have found the peace that you have been missing for too long”, “we are all broken hearts, you will find in heaven the peace that you have this land they have stolen from you ”and“ there are no words now you are a happy angel at last ”.

