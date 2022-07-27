Enthusiasm in the city, within a month the works to fix the stands and pitch at the Massimino stadium. The retreat will be in Ragalna, awaiting the name of the new coach and the fans on social networks are already dreaming of a leap in category

No doubt: the new Catania will restart from Serie D. The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, has formalized the assignment of the category to the company now managed by manager Ross Pelligra, an Italian-Australian of Sicilian origins. The FIGC specified that the process has already started with a communication to the lawyer of the Etna club. Catania was allowed until August 4 to present the necessary documents and the pronouncement will take place after the evaluation of the entire dossier.

The motivations – In a note, Gravina himself wrote: “The FIGC, taking into account the football past and the sporting and geographical dimension of the city of Catania, believes that the aforementioned city can be granted the opportunity, through the procedure referred to in art. . 52, paragraph 10 of the Noif and in compliance with the requirements set out therein or in any case fixed by the FIGC, to register a company representing the Municipality in the interregional championship (Series D). “The consistency of the multi-year project and economically solid presented by Pelligra who had already effortlessly overcome the obstacle of the Etna Municipality during the expression of interest in which four other competitors had participated. legal representative of the company accredited by the municipal administration. The company SSD Catania was allowed until August 4 to present all the necessary documents and the FIGC will only decide upon the positive outcome of the evaluation of said documentation “. See also Russia, marginalized from sport: impact, punishments and panorama

Social interest – In the city, enthusiasm has become overwhelming. Fans on social media already dream of an immediate leap in category. The voice of the acting mayor, Roberto Bonaccorsi, who sent a joint message with the councilor for sport, Sergio Parisi, arrived from the Municipality: “We can really consider the path started successfully completed, first with the resolution of the council on 13 April , which confirmed the willingness of the municipal administration to apply to the FIGC, just four days after the declaration of bankruptcy of Calcio Catania, to register a sports club in Serie D representing the city of Catania. Continued on May 27, with the publication of the expression of interest to identify a group that would represent the capital of Etna. The Pelligra group has proven to have the best projects and requirements of economic solidity. The feedback from the FIGC flatters us, because it closes the circle of a path of rebirth of football in Catania, to which we have contributed with seriousness and pride, without ever seeking the limelight “. See also Receipt lottery: 100,000 euros won in Catania

The next steps – At Catania home we are working to identify the coach (Di Sanzo, Irrera, Ferraro, Raciti in contention) and the group that can excel in D. In a few days the date of the retreat to be held in Ragalna, at the foot of Etna will be made official. . At the Massimino stadium, work will begin to fix the stands and turf within a month and, consequently, the season ticket campaign will also start. After years of court appointments, provisional exercises and failures, in Catania we can again talk about football.

July 27, 2022 (change July 27, 2022 | 18:53)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Catania #restart #Serie #Gravinas #enthusiasm #fans