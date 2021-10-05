From the correspondent from CATANIA

A violent storm struck in the first poem on eastern and south-eastern Sicily, causing damage and, according to the Municipality of Catania, even some injuries. One of the most critical situations concerns Catania where, together with the heavy rain and in some cases the hail, a strong wind arrived that swept away the umbrellas of the dehors of the city center, knocked down trees, broke public lighting poles.

More serious situation, as always, in the southern part of the city where numerous flooding of streets, houses and cellars are reported. Several flights arriving at Fontanarossa airport, which is also located in the same southern area of ​​the city, have been diverted: to Malta the flight from Bologna at 15.25, to Bari the flight from Naples at 15.40, to Palermo the flight from Amsterdam at 16.10 while the flight from Genoa returned to the Ligurian capital. Several departing flights were delayed by up to 2-3 hours. This morning the Catania airport had welcomed some flights that should have landed in Palermo and that had been diverted, again because of the bad weather that in the early hours of the day had mainly affected the provinces of Trapani and Palermo.

According to the Municipality of Catania, which activated the Civil Protection and provided the first information through social media, the severe weather caused “serious damage even in homes and businesses. The presence of wounded has been reported ». It would be about some people who have suffered bruises. Three canoe-polo athletes who participated in a competition at the port, surprised by the strong rain and the wind, were rescued for a principle of hypothermia while three French hikers who were on Etna were recovered in Piano Provenzana by the Alpine Rescue, cold and scared but in good condition.

According to the firefighters of Catania, there are about seventy interventions in progress in the city and in the hinterland due to flooding, unsafe trees, ground instability. Another 70 are awaiting an intervention. Flooding also in the area between Riposto and Mascali, in the northern part of the province; in Cannizzaro, a hamlet of Aci Castello north of Catania, the strong wind has ripped up part of the roof of the sports hall. In the area of ​​the military base of Sigonella, to the south, landslides are reported. Several trees felled on the Catania ring road and also on the service axis, the fast-flowing road that for a stretch runs along the west end of the airport runway. Debris and also fallen poles on a stretch of the highway to Syracuse. In the Ragusa area, damage to the agricultural greenhouses in the Scoglitti area was reported due to the strong wind.

Damage also in Punta Secca, where there is the ‘home’ of television commissioner Montalbano, and in nearby Caucana. Also in Scoglitti a boat risked sinking.