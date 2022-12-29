Catania, they don’t accept their daughter’s relationship and beat up their boyfriend

In Biancavilla, in the province of Catania, the carabinieri reported 10 people accused for various reasons of the crimes of aggravated brawl, personal injury, serious threats and damage to the course.

The reason that generated the brawl was the relationship between an 18-year-old girl of Albanian origin and a 21-year-old of Moroccan origin. The family members of the young woman, according to what reported by Catana Today they did not accept the boy’s North African origins.

Based on the reconstruction of the investigators, who viewed the images of the video surveillance cameras in the area, the dispute began yesterday evening, December 28, when the young couple came across a group of relatives of the 18-year-old.

In particular, an uncle accompanied by his wife and some friends would have started to offend the two boys. At the girl’s request to stop, the uncle responded with several slaps.

The 21-year-old, on the other hand, after receiving slaps, tried to defend himself with a cast iron pole found on the street. At that point, the couple of uncles would have been joined by other family members who would have taken part in the fight.

The group of adults, all relatives of the 18-year-old, kicked and punched the boy until he managed to escape. Among the relatives of the girl there were also a 32-year-old armed with a knife and a 37-year-old, who allegedly started throwing glass bottles at the couple.

The medical bulletin at the exit of the Biancavilla hospital emergency room recorded injuries for the victims that healed between 4 and 8 days, while the uncles who sparked the brawl reported injuries with an 8-day prognosis.