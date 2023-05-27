Catania, the right-wing rally live on RaiNews24 ends up under surveillance

The live broadcast on RaiNews24 of the right-wing rally for the closure of the Catania municipal campaign, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Ministers Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, will end up in the Supervisory Committee.

“I learn from the reports of various parliamentary groups that the rally organized by the center-right in support of the candidate for mayor of Catania would be broadcast live on RaiNews24 – the words of the president of the Rai Supervisory Commission Barbara Floridia, senator of the M5S -. The Supervisory Commission will evaluate this case very carefully for all the relevant profiles. An important violation of a level playing field and pluralism could emerge that the public service absolutely cannot afford”.

Both the Democratic Party, which spoke of a “very serious violation” and “TeleMeloni” as well as “regime TV”, and the 5 Star Movement itself rose up against the live broadcast of the rally: “It is a very serious violation of the level playing field that you don’t remember ever happening.”