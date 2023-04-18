In Belpasso, in the Catania area, a 24-year-old was wounded with several stab wounds to the abdomen in her home. The attack, according to an initial reconstruction, took place last night at the height of a dispute. The woman was transported to the hospital and is hospitalized with a confidential prognosis in the intensive care unit. The preferred hypothesis is that the injury occurred within the victim’s personal sphere. The police are investigating the incident.