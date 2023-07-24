Summit tomorrow morning in Catania, convened by the Minister for Civil Protection Nello Musumeci, to address the drinking water emergency. The meeting will be held in the prefecture at 9.30 and will be attended by the prefect Librizzi and the mayor Enrico Trantino, the national civil protection department head Fabrizio Curcio, the regional department head Salvo Cocina, military leaders, representatives of Enel Distribuzione and Sidra.

At the moment the city is largely without water and recovery time predictions are not possible. “The problem must be resolved as soon as possible, which complicates the already difficult situation due to the high temperature that is gripping the city with over 45 degrees: we will see what can be done. I decided to immediately accept the appeal addressed to me by the mayor, in agreement with the prefect and the Region”, declared Minister Musumeci.