Silvio Baldini and Lucarelli are in the running for the rossozzurri bench. Entella stops the Sardinians’ series. Juve Mantua dominates Taranto

Rich Sunday programme, with 14 matches from all three groups. Here’s everything that happened, remembering that the 12th round will end with four postponements on Monday (including Rimini-Spal).

group a — To the Saturday calls from Triestina and Padova, Mantova responded by raising its voice even more: the league leaders in fact regained the solitary top spot, giving a clear 4-1 to Pergolettese (who, however, were in the game longer than the score suggests). . At Martelli Galuppini immediately broke the deadlock from the spot, equalizing on an unfortunate own goal by Burrai, who then made amends by hitting the Olympic overtaking goal directly from the flag; in the second half, the score was rounded off by the winning counterattacks of the young Bragantini and Fedel, both at their first joy among professionals. Atalanta U23 is back to savoring victory again: Ceresoli’s diagonal shot at the start of the second half is enough to beat Fiorenzuola (1-0).

group b — The news is the first fall of league leaders Torres: the Sassari team are beaten by Comunale di Chiavari, where Fabio Gallo's Entella (2-0) continues its rise thanks to Bonini (third center in the league for the defender) and the Siniega's own goal triggered by Disanto. Cesena shortened by just one point, but the draw (1-1) achieved in Gubbio by Mimmo Toscano's team is to be considered a good result: the Bianconeri in fact played practically the entire match with 10 men due to Corazza's expulsion after just 3 ' (forbidden shot to Signorini), they reply with Adamo to Di Massimo's Umbrian advantage and hold on until the end. In Ancona comes the first defeat for Perugia (2-1): in the first quarter of an hour of the second half the hosts had a one-two with Saco and Peli, Seghetti shortened at the end. The negative moment of Zeman's Pescara continues, with their third defeat in a row: this time the biancazzurri fall (1-0) on the Carrarese pitch, which joins them in the standings thanks to Giuseppe Panico's right-footed shot on the half hour. Juventus Next Gen falls on the field of Pontedera (1-0) with the fifth useful result: on Selleri's goal, however, there were protests for the position which seemed irregular (the Juventus coach Brambilla was sent off). The 0-0 between Olbia and Lucchese was more lively than the score suggested: errors on both sides by Nanni and Magnaghi contributed to preventing the result from breaking the deadlock. Vis Pesaro-Arezzo also ends up equal (1-1): Vis has more chances, but only in full recovery with Sylla's header does Pattarello equalize the initial lead.

group c — In the big match of the day, in an Iacovone venue sold out due to the available capacity, Juve Stabia beat Taranto (2-0) and continued its record-breaking run: a goal in each half from Candellone and Piscopo, but once again it was decisive the Senegalese goalkeeper Thiam who (at 1-0) saved Cianci's third penalty of his season, after those blocked by Ganz from Brindisi and De Felice from Turris. Benevento confirms their pursuit, winning narrowly in Messina (1-0, Improta), thus achieving their eleventh consecutive useful result. Defeat and revolution for Catania: the defeat of Potenza (fifth defeat in 12 games) costs Luca Tabbiani the bench and the place of sporting director Antonello Laneri, with vice-president Grella making it known that "other news relating to the contracted professionals". For Tabbiani's succession, the hottest names are those of Silvio Baldini and Cristiano Lucarelli, the latter thanks to a regulatory change. The collective agreement between Aiac (Assoallenatori) and Lega B has in fact changed in the summer and allows a coach sacked by 20 December – and with a terminated contract – to be able to sit on another bench in Italy (not in Serie B). If in the next few hours the paths of Lucarelli and Ternana were to officially separate, as it seems, the return to Catania of the Livorno coach would not be impossible. Caturano's header in the first half was enough for the Lucanians (1-0) to send their opponents into a tailspin, then unable to organize a reaction (with Lerda on the bench, for Potenza, 7 points in 4 games and only one goal conceded ). Fourth consecutive victory for the very fast Casertana (1-0, Montalto), against a Turris team always beaten in the last four. Giugliano's success was clear against a Brindisi in crisis (3-0): De Sena, Ciuferri and Oviszach gave Bertotto the second success in a row.