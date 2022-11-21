Catania, former teacher receives both salary and pension for 12 years

For 12 years he received a salary despite not working anymore. A teacher from Catania, who died four years ago, thus collected more than 290 thousand euros, according to what was ascertained by the Court of Auditors. A tax damage that could not be compensated by the heirs of the lady, who died at the age of 78, given the arrival of the prescription.

Instead, the principal will pay the administrative officer of the Giovanni Paolo I school in Belpasso, in the province of Catania, who according to the judges allowed the teacher to continue to receive her salary in addition to her pension, after she abandoned teaching in 2006 “No one noticed the anomaly constituted by the fact that a salary emolument was paid to a subject of absolutely incompatible age”, wrote the judges, speaking of a “surreal story”.

The school manager is challenged for not signing “model D”, the document with which the school should have communicated to the authorities the end of the employment relationship due to having reached the age limit. The official should have ensured the transmission of the model, preparing the documentation for retirement. Instead, the cards were found by the financials in a drawer, never sent. The former paid almost 11,000 euros, while the official was ordered to pay 18,000 euros.