This afternoon the official announcement: “My contribution in this phase must also translate into a more frequent presence at the venue”, declared the former footballer.

Mark Bresciano officially joins the board of directors of Catania. To announce the new assignment which sees the former footballer as protagonist Palermo it was the Sicilian club itself through a note issued on its reference website. “Catania Football Club announces that it has taken steps to integrate the Board of Directors by appointing director Mark Bresciano”the press release from the Etna company.

“The formalization of Mark’s entry into the steering committee – explains President Rosario Pelligra – it is the natural development of a Catania project conceived from the beginning with Grella and Bresciano, Vincenzo has always been operationally close to me. Let’s move forward with confidence and ambition.”“The vision of Mark, a man with great international experience in football and business – adds the vice president and managing director, Vincenzo Grella – allows Catania to grow by being able to have capital of knowledge, skills and relationships of inestimable value: it is a source of enthusiasm”.

“Since last year, we have been carrying out an operational program based on the centrality of a company that must become increasingly structurally stronger – Mark emphasizes Bresciano – and my contribution in this phase must also translate into a more frequent presence on site, to share with Vincenzo the burden of a very demanding management on all fronts.”

Rosario Pelligra, president;

Vincenzo Grella, vice president and managing director;

Mark Bresciano, councilor.

November 7, 2023 (modified November 7, 2023 | 7:22 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED



