Councilor arrested for murder, colluded with the mafia to avenge the killing of a city councilor

A councilor of the Municipality of Palagonia is was arrested for complicity in the murder of Francesco Calcagno, shot dead on 23 August 2017 in the Municipality of the plain of Catania. They were the carabinieri of the investigative unit of the provincial command of Catania, together with colleagues of the Compagnia di Palagonia, to execute a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the investigating judge, at the request of the Etna prosecutor.

The crime was also committed in order to facilitate a mafia group linked to the Stidda and would have connections with the murder of the city councilor Marco Leonardo, which also took place in Palagonia on 5 October 2016 and for which Calcagno was considered involved.

Murder in Catania, councilor arrested was an intermediary of the mafia

AND’ Antonino Ardizzone the commissioner of the Municipality of Palagonia arrested for contest in murder of the farm worker Francesco Calcagno, killed on 23 August 2017. He is accused of having done by intermediary between the principal and some prominent members of the mafia group of the Stidda for the finding of the killer in order to avenge the murder of the city councilor Marco Leonardo, always shot dead on 5 October 2016 in the Municipality of the Catania plain.

It was the carabinieri of the investigative nucleus of the provincial command of Catania, together with colleagues from the Compagnia di Palagonia, who carried out a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the investigating magistrate, at the request of the Etnean prosecutor.

The investigations were launched last December and made it possible to collect, explains the investigator, “serious clues“towards Antonino Ardizzone, from July 2020 councilor with responsibility for sport and tourism of the Municipality of Palagonia. The murder of Francesco Calcagno is framed both as retaliation against the victim for the murder of the Palagonese city councilor Marco Leonardo (which took place on 5 October 2016, in a bar in Palagonia following a dispute, probably for economic reasons), both as means to affirm the presence also in the territory of Palagonia of a mafia group close to the Stidda, traditionally active in the Agrigento area and of which the suspect, according to the investigators, would also be a part.

In particular, on the basis of what would have emerged from the re-examination of the contacts between the suspects of the time and the technical activities carried out, Ardizzone, at the request of the principal (to be identified among the people close to Marco Leonardo), would have worked, with the help from prominent members of the mafia group for “la search and retrieval “of the killer who should have physically carried out the murder of Calcagno.

The investigations still not completed, it is explained, will continue to identify the accomplices who took part, for various reasons, in the crime, in relation to which the state appears to have been sentenced with a final sentence to 30 years Luigi Cassaro arrested in the first days of September 2017 on charges of being the material executor.

