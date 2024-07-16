“I’ll burn you,” he shouted at her. A 41-year-old from Catania was placed under house arrest on charges of aggravated mistreatment of his ex. He wanted to burn her alive

Beatings, threats, insults, until death: “I burn you“, shouted one 41 year old from Catania, arrested today, Tuesday 16 July, by the Catania police for aggravated mistreatmentafter introducing himself with a bottle of petrol with which he threatened to set fire to ex-partner. The investigations, coordinated by the Catania prosecutor’s office, started by the investigators of the Crimes against the person Section of the Flying Squad, have demonstrated that the recipient of the measure of House arrestwith electronic bracelethe harassed his ex-partner with violent arguments for trivial reasons, slaps and injuriescontinue insults, death threatseven in the presence of the minor childrenThe victim was forced to live under the constant control of man which limited going out and contact with friends. Until thelatest episode of violence: the 41-year-old wanted to burn the woman alive.

READ ALSO: Victim of violence and revenge porn at just 16 years old: two boys reported

It dates back to July 2, 2024 the height of violence. The man had shown up at the woman’s house with a bottle of two liters of gasoline to give house set on fire with her inside. He had repeatedly yelled at her that he wanted to burn her: “I burn you“. The intervention of the neighbors had prevented the crazy act from happening. They snatched the bottle from his hand and forced him to leak. The man had already threatened the woman with a knife seven years ago and in 2022, after yet another argument, he had provoked her facial injuries with a six day prognosis. More recently, following a reconciliation, after a temporary interruption of cohabitation, there had been a new phase of violence until the execution of the measure against the man, who, tracked down in his sister’s housewas placed under house arrest, with an electronic bracelet.

READ ALSO: “This is not love”, Police advert against violence against women