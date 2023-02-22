The accident occurred days ago in Catania: Salvatore Cantarella was well known in the area for his activity as a DJ and musician

Yet another road tragedy in Italy, in which unfortunately a very young man with many years ahead of him to live and dreams to realize was lost. He was called Salvatore Cantarelli the victim. He was only 35 years old and was known throughout the province of Catania for being a DJ and musician. He died after his bike crashed into a wall.

The funeral of Salvatore Cantarella, the man of only 35 years old who a few days ago had lost his life after the terrible motorcycle crash in which he was involved.

the Church of S. Massimiliano Kolbe of Belsito was full in every order of place, of all those who wanted show affection and closeness to the family and greet friend for one last time.

The incident occurred a few days ago at Catania, near the Massimino stadium. According to what was reported by the local media, it seems that Salvatore was aboard his motorcycle alone and, again autonomously, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete wall.

Any rescue attempt was useless for him. The serious traumas reported in the impact have decreed a died almost instantly.

Condolences for the death of Salvatore Cantarella

As mentioned, Salvatore Cantarella was well known throughout the province of Catania, the city where he was born and raised, for his passion for music. He was in fact a dj and musician much appreciated.

He was also part of the scouts and many wanted to greet him and remember him with words of affection on social media. The Association of Scouts Take actionon Facebook he wrote:

The committee and the whole Etnea area gather in pain and prayer for the untimely death of Salvatore Cantarella, a former scout of the Catania 9 group. There is a saying that says ‘Once a scout, forever a scout’. And this can only be witnessed by Salvo’s life, by his enthusiasm and contagious smile, by being everyone’s friend.

Sylvia, his former department head at Agesci Catania 9, she remembers him as a splendid boy, always full of joy, and who always wanted to joke, laugh and play.