Catania airport fire: flight operations suspended until 19 July

Flight operations at Catania’s Fontanarossa airport were suspended until 2 pm on Wednesday 19 due to a fire that affected the terminal. The fire had been fueled for many hours since late last night and developed near the gates. The call to the fire brigade came around midnight: panic broke out among departing passengers in the lower part of the airport, filled with intense smoke developed by the fire. Because of the cloud that invaded the terminal, many ran away. At the moment there are no injuries, only people slightly intoxicated by smoke and in shock from fear. The fire was contained and put out by the teams who also intervened from the headquarters of the provincial command.

Catania airport fire: canceled flights, companies at work

There are seven aircraft stationary in the Catania airport which was closed after last night’s fire which affected the terminal, whose flight operations will remain suspended until 2 pm on 19 July. They will remain in Catania until the airport becomes operational. Almost all flights to and from Catania have been cancelled: now it will be up to each individual airline to reschedule the connections according to their availability of aircraft. The SAC, the management company of the Etna airport, let it be known that a new plan of arrivals and departures during the phase of the works that will keep the airport closed, nor of flights diverted to other airports, is not within its competence.

Catania airport stake: mayor, don’t go to Fontanarossa

“Due to the fumes and dust caused by a fire that was immediately put out, Catania airport will remain closed. Passengers are invited to contact the airlines and not to come to Fontanarossa due to the foreseeable serious disruptions to traffic. I ask you to kindly share this message to reach as many people as possible”. The mayor of Catania, Enrico Trantino writes it on Facebook.

