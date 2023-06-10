Catania, 52, invests and kills his wife’s friend: he accused her of having caused the end of the relationship

He voluntarily ran over the woman’s wife and friend, killing the latter. Piero Maurizio Nasca, 52, was arrested by the police on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder, after having confessed to the crime which took place in an industrial area of ​​Catania.

According to the reconstruction of the prosecutor’s office, the man’s target would have been Cettina ‘Cetty’ De Bormida, 69, a friend of his wife Anna Longo. The woman, killed instantly, would have tried to convince her friend to leave Nasca. The man has already been charged with assaulting his wife and had also been reported in the past for crimes against property. Longo, 56, was also injured in the accident and is currently hospitalized in the San Marco hospital.

The first to call for help were some passersby, who spoke of two women hit by a car. Then the 52-year-old also called 112, while he was still in the car. As instructed by the operator, the man stopped at the scene and waited for the patrol to arrive. Police are acquiring footage recorded by video surveillance systems in the area.