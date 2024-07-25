A 38-year-old woman was found hanged in a house in Fondachello, a hamlet of Mascali, in the province of Catania. The discovery dates back to yesterday, Wednesday 24 July, but it is not certain that it was a suicide: the Etna Prosecutor’s Office does not exclude any hypothesis and has ordered an autopsy to ascertain the exact causes of death.

The victim – a married mother of two – was found with a garment around her neck hooked to a coat hanger in the bathroom of the vacation home she had rented with her husband.

According to local broadcaster King Tvthe coroner would have found elements that would lead to excluding the voluntary act: on the woman’s body, in fact, there would be extensive bruises that would not be compatible with death by hanging.

The Carabinieri of the Giarre company intervened on the spot. The Catania Prosecutor’s Office ordered the seizure of the property.

According to an initial reconstruction, on Tuesday evening the woman had an argument with her husband, as confirmed by the bruises found on the arms of both. The man left the house and the woman was found lifeless the following day, around midday, by one of her sons.

The victim’s husband, 40 years old, was questioned at length by the Carabinieri and the deputy prosecutor of Catania as a person informed of the facts. At the moment he is not under investigation.

