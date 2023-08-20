According to the carabinieri it would not be a suicide, but a simulation staged by the victim’s boyfriend
In Ramacca, in the province of Cataniaa 25-year-old of Moldovan origin, Vera Schiopu, she was found hanged in the country house where he lived, in the Sferro area.
According to the police it would not be a suicide, but a simulation staged by the victim’s boyfriend, a Romanian laborer, and a friend and compatriot of his. Both men were arrested. The investigations by the Palagonia carabinieri were launched after the 25-year-old’s boyfriend reported that the woman had taken her own life. From the first investigations are inconsistencies arose which led to the arrest. The Caltagirone prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation: we are trying to understand if the 25-year-old really committed suicide or if it is yet another feminicide.
