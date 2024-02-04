Catania, 13 year old raped in front of her boyfriend by a group. The horror story: “I begged, he was forced to watch”

“We were walking calmly in the villa when they surrounded us”, she whispered, she is a 13 year old girl. “First they started touching me, I told him to leave me alone, even my 17 year old boyfriend told him I don't know how many times. Then we tried to walk away, but… they grabbed us”. Thus begins the story of a terrible afternoon. That of a group sexual assault in the public toilets in the garden of a villa in the center of Catania.



The Carabinieri first stopped six young people from the pack, the seventh who was untraceable was tracked down shortly afterwards. As far as we know, those arrested are all Egyptians and three of them are not yet adults. The seventh person found is one of three minors: they found him in the community where he was staying while he was recovering some personal effects. According to investigators, he was about to flee in an attempt to cover his tracks. The victim, who was with her boyfriend at the time of the violence recorded on January 30th, she was allegedly raped by two of the suspects, under the gaze of the other five boys. Her boyfriend, a 17-year-old, in the meantime was allegedly threatened, blocked and kept away from her pack. The abuse allegedly occurred in public bathrooms of the Villa Bellini in Catania. After the rape, the young woman and her boyfriend were helped by some passers-by who noticed them. She had collapsed to the ground due to the violence she had suffered, in tears from the pain and shock, next to her was the boy who was also in tears.

The Carabinieri intervened and collected testimony from the girl and started investigations. Two investigations were opened into what happened and arrests were issued by the District Prosecutor's Office, with the deputy prosecutor Sebastiano Ardita and the deputy Anna Trinchillo, and by the one for minors, directed by the prosecutor Carla Santocono. The two prosecutors accuse the suspects of aggravated gang violence against a girl under 14 years of age. The identification of the suspects was achieved thanks to the testimony of the victim and her boyfriend and to the investigations carried out. One of the suspects, an Egyptian, collaborated and provided feedback to those investigating: he allegedly gave directions to identify his other compatriots who were then stopped.

In carrying out the arrests, the Carabinieri took three adults to prison and one to house arrest and the three minors to a precautionary center of first reception. The seven suspects, we read in a note, had “entered Italy as minors and, by virtue of the legislation in force, were welcomed into structures; due to their minor age, in fact, there is a ban on expulsion with the possibility of release by the competent police station for the residence permit until reaching the age of majority”. In less than 48 hours, the Carabinieri managed to close the circle around the alleged perpetrators. “In this regard – explain the Prosecutor's Office – the aspect of the scientific investigations was absolutely relevant. Specialized personnel from the Provincial Carabinieri Command of Catania were in fact able, through a meticulous study of the forensic traces, to identify in less than 24 hours the biological traces relating to the violence, traces which, analyzed in just a few hours by the Messina RIS, returned a positive 'match' coinciding with that of the minor who physically raped the 13-year-old”.

She also spoke about the episode Giorgia Meloni. “While I was coming here I read a news story that really struck me, a young 13-year-old girl who was the victim of gang violence. I express my solidarity with her, the State is there and will ensure that justice is done”, said the premier. While Matteo Salvini on X he returned to calling for “chemical castration”.

