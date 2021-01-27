Cintia Soledad Bazán (28) and Enzo Morales (32) were investigated this Tuesday afternoon for the murder of the security employee Hugo Ariel Ocampo (37) whose body was found after an intense search last Sunday in a cistern near an abandoned house in Antapoca, Catamarca.

The man refrained from giving a statement while his partner chose to give his version and assured that Morales beat the victim to death.

The woman completely dissociated herself from the crime, assured that she did not have any kind of participation in it and pointed out that her partner acted alone to beat and strangle Ocampo. His statement ended after 10 p.m. and was carefully listened to by prosecutors Yésica Miranda and Hugo Costilla.

Bazán said that Morales (with whom he no longer maintains a sentimental relationship but has a daughter in common), on Monday, January 18, suddenly appeared at the abandoned house where she was in bed with Ocampo, and attacked him with blows.

Ocampo’s body was found lifeless in a well next to the abandoned house.

Accompanied by her defender Orlando del Señor Barrientos, Cintia Bazán said that had a sentimental relationship with Ocampo for two years and frequently found on that property. She suspects that that Monday, the daughter she has in common with Morales and to whom she would have lent her cell phone, showed her father the phone and in that way he found out about the meeting.

As reported by judicial sources consulted, on Monday 18 they had arranged to meet Ocampo at a service station located on Hipólito Yrigoyen avenue. The woman pointed out that it was the usual meeting point with the security employee.

Bazán said that after having breakfast together they headed to Antapoca, each one on his motorcycle and that after settling in a secluded area they were surprised by Morales.

Always according to the account of the accused, Morales attacked her several blows with a stick to the head to Ocampo, finally stepping on his neck until he lost his life. He then dragged the body and deposited it in the twenty meter deep well.

The dirt roads leading to the area where the body was found, between the Río del Valle and Avenida Circunvalación.

According to Bazán, Morales threatened her not to intercede but “the same thing would happen to her” and also told her that he would retaliate against her daughter.

After her statement, he returned to his place of detention at the Police Station for Women and Children.

The woman is charged with the accusation of “aggravated homicide for mediating a relationship and for treachery.” Bazán assured that “he loved Ocampo” and that he had been a victim of gender violence by your ex. She also indicated that it was she who alerted investigators to the location of the abandoned house where the encounter and subsequent attack would have occurred, clarifying that it was not the police who found the man’s lifeless body.

Morales, for his part, is charged with “homicide aggravated by treachery”

This Wednesday the third detainee will be investigated, surnamed Saracho, who is Morales’s stepbrother and is charged with the crime of “cover-up.” The young man would have helped “make disappear” the motorcycle of Ocampo, of which only some parts were found.

