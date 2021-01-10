Catamarca registered 112 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, without deaths, according to the official part released this Saturday night.

The contagion curve has an upward trend and stays above 100 daily infected, since 138 positives had been reported on Friday and 106 on Thursday.

This occurs in a context of strong concern of the Interior.

They admit that the province is in the worst moment of the pandemic (last week there was a record of cases in one day) and that is why the governor Raul Jalil decreed that the entire territory fell back to Yellow Stage of Coexistence, which implied the return of greater restrictions on activities and circulation.

Of the 112 infected that were detected this Saturday, 69 are from the department Capital, 15 of Belen, 11 out of Peace, eight of Santa Maria, four of Ambato, three of Old Valley and two of Fray Mamerto Esquiú.

The new cases were confirmed as follows: 99 by PCR tests and 13 by antigen tests.

Even with the strong escalation of infections, Catamarca continues as the third province in the country that accumulates fewer cases, after Misiones and Formosa: carries a total of 3,727.

Total deaths since the start of the pandemic remains at 21.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Catamarca corresponding to this Saturday

In the last 24 hours, 386 coronavirus tests were performed and there were 78 recovered patients: 61 live in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca and 17 in Valle Viejo. A total of 2,449 people have already overcome Covid-19.

Meanwhile, active cases (people with the disease) increased to 1,257 (on Friday they were 1,223).

At Malbrán Hospital from the provincial capital, the reference center for treating the infected, there are six Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care, five of them with mechanical ventilation.

Throughout the Catamarca health system the ICU bed occupancy reaches 32%, While the use of respirators is 19% of the total equipment installed.

LP