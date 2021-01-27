Catamarca registered a dead by coronavirus and 120 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the official part released this Tuesday night. Given the delicate epidemiological situation, the province was decreed extension of the Yellow Stage and its restrictions for 15 more days.

The fatal victim is a 76-year-old woman from Bethlehem, who was in intensive care at the Carlos Malbrán Hospital, in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca.

“He had a history of high blood pressure and diabetes. After five days of hospitalization, he died as a result of acute respiratory distress syndrome due to severe pneumonia due to Covid-19“indicated the COE report for the Prevention of Coronavirus and Dengue.

The death toll from the pandemic now amounts to 32.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, prolonged the rise after the 102 positives on Monday and 31 on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 62 are from the department Capital, 23 of Old Valley, 14 of Ambato, six of Peace, five of Fray Mamerto Esquiú, four of Santa Maria, three of Belen, one of Tinogasta, one of Santa Rosa and the remaining of The tall.

Among the positives of Fray Mamerto Esquiú there are two municipal officials: the head of Community Promotion, Luiz Maza, and the head of Ceremonial and Protocol, Clara Figueroa, both in good health.

“The official was fulfilling preventive isolation and working remotely because she was close contact of a positive case in her family environment. The head of Community Promotion served until Friday of last week; an investigation is being carried out to determine their nexus, meanwhile the close contacts must comply with preventive isolation, “the Municipality said in a press release.

Those infected this Tuesday in the province were diagnosed as follows: 81 by PCR tests, 33 by antigen tests and six by epidemiological link.

Even with the escalation of infections in recent weeks, Catamarca continues as the third province in the country that accumulates fewer cases, after Misiones and Formosa: has 5,183.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Catamarca corresponding to this Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 274 coronavirus tests were performed and there were 84 recovered patients: 58 live in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca, 11 in Valle Viejo, seven in Belén, four in Santa María, two in Paclín and two in Fray Mamerto Esquiú. A total of 3,685 people have already overcome Covid-19.

The active cases (people with the disease) increased to 1,466 (There were 1,431 on Monday).

At Carlos Malbrán Hospital from the provincial capital, the reference center for treating the infected, there are ten Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care, nine of them with mechanical ventilation.

Throughout the Catamarca health system the ICU bed occupancy reaches 38%, While the use of respirators is 21% of the total equipment installed.

Follow the Yellow Stage

The Government of Catamarca decreed the extension of the Yellow Stage of Coexistence in all the province for 15 days, starting this Wednesday.

This means that they follow the restrictions to circulate between 0.30 and 7, except on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, which are allowed until 2 the next day.

In addition, the phase that is prolonged establishes schedule and capacity limitations in different activities, such as gastronomy and commerce in general.

Beyond this provincial provision, there are departments that due to the increase in cases, in recent days tightened the measures and They went to the Red Stage of Coexistence, considered strict isolation. They are the cases of Paclín and Tinogasta.

In both districts the closure applies in principle for one week, until Sunday 31 of this month inclusive.

LP