The catalyst thieves have been caught in the act in Gouda and now we can sleep a little more peacefully.

It is well known that catalytic converters are popular with the thieves guild. The car part generates quite a bit of money on the black market and is a welcome addition. Thieves choose certain cities and neighborhoods that are easily accessible so they can easily get away. This is especially useful if the police are after you.

Catalyst thieves Gouda

Blood irritating of course. When you get to your car, that crucial part is gone. That is why the police patrol areas where many thefts occur. And the police got it this time. The thieves were glowing with it, because they were caught in the act. This took place at De Groene Zoom in the Bloemendaal district of Gouda.

The grinder was still next to the car they had in mind and the officers speak of a ‘good catch’, we read in AD. It’s not easy to catch these thieves. You have to catch them on the spot, while they are stealing the catalytic converter. So that takes a lot of time. An investigation will be launched to find out how many catalysts the bad guys stole. Usually there are many, because you need specific tools and some knowledge to do this.

We also see this in the figures. Provincial figures from the National Intelligence and Expertise Center for Vehicle Crime show an increase for South Holland. From 129 in 2020, to 456 in 2021 and 1225 last year.

Prevent

Police say the second-generation Toyota Prius is number one when it comes to theft of catalytic converters. Lexuses that are hybrids are also popular. These catalysts contain a relatively large amount of precious metals, which in turn generates more money.

Herman Dooijewaard, advisor quality marks, of the Center for Crime Prevention and Security (CCV) says that parking in a well-lit street already reduces the chance. Because the car has to be jacked up, an alarm with an angle detection is also useful. Usually the thieves stop when the alarm goes off.

Yet you can always be the shaak. Disassembling your catalytic converter with a grinder only takes a few minutes…

