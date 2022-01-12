They have lived through the time when rhodium did not yield more than a few tens per gram. It must have been about fifteen years ago, estimates a board member of a precious metals recycling company who wishes to remain anonymous. But if you look at the prices now, you can hardly imagine that. Last month the average price was 455 euros per gram. And that is already considerably lower than last March when 800 euros per gram was paid for the very rare raw material. But even with that lower price, rhodium is still the most expensive precious metal in the world.