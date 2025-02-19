Catalunya will reserve 25% of new -construction protected floors for young people

The Generalitat de Catalunya has approved the first public call for reserve of solar ceded to the municipalities to build official protection floors of its plan to build 50,000 homes with protected price, as announced by the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, after the Housing Interdepartmental Commission.

Barcelona files five sanctions for the 30% reserve for protected housing but does not rule out reopening them

Illa has assured that these first homes will be rental and that at least 25% will be reserved for young people, as stated in the National Youth Plan that was approved in the previous mandate. This reserve for children under 35 years of age initiated by the Violand Cervera (ERC) Minister, which announced it for the first time as a measure of support for youth after the pandemic.

In addition, ILLA will also include a 10% reserve for vulnerable people and older people. “Housing will not continue to be the first factor of social inequality,” said Illa.

According to the plan approved on Tuesday by the Government, the homes that are built in this land reserve contributed by the municipalities will be rental and will maintain a price at least 20% lower than the average of the municipality for 75 years. In return, the Government will compensate for promoters to bet on building this protected house with subsidies of up to 20% of the free market rental price. In addition, it will guarantee initial financing of up to 100% of the projects, through public credits.

The president has also stressed that we must not address the promotion of protected floors as “a matter of first and second Catalans”, in reference to the words of the vice president of the Catalan employer of promoters, the APCE, which last Friday He suggested that two access doors be established in the buildings; one for the tenants of the free market and another for those of the protected floors.

The president has not announced how many floors this first roughness will be or in which municipalities the floors will be located, but it has pointed out that the Generalitat is in a position to build 4,400 homes this year.

When it is the administrations that buy floors for social use: Catalunya adds more than 7,000 in a decade



Ililla thus gives the departure pistol of his plan to end up building 50,000 protected public floors until 2030. The next step, the president has pointed out, is “to modify the Urban Planning Law” to be able to build “faster” and “increase buildability” .