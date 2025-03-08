Catalunya returns although he had never left

Catalonia has never left, since independence was a mirage, a plausible optical illusion in the distance, but that fades in proximity.

However, the weight of Catalonia is of such magnitude, that even a mere mirage can generate a political crisis that breaks constitutional normality. It is what happened in 2017.

Recovering this normality was the objective of the motion of censure that took Pedro Sánchez to the presidency of the Government. And in those we are. A normality that includes that there is no talk of independence and that Sabadell and La Caixa return, but that negotiation with together the proposal of immigration law threatens to fracture the majority of investiture. This is Spain. As long as the Judiciary does not intervene, there is nothing that cannot be managed constitutionally.