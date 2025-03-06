Catalunya plans to completely assume the management of the minimum vital income in 2026

The Minister of Social Rights and Inclusion of the Generalitat, Mònica Martínez Bravo, explained that the Government plans to completely deploy the management of the minimum vital income (IMV) in 2026, but that throughout 2025 predicts to start seeing the first results.

He has said it within the framework of the Social Rights Commission of the Parliament of Catalonia on Tuesday, in which he explained the state of the transfer of powers in relation to the management of the IMV, approved in 2024, and its complementarity with the guaranteed income of citizenship (RGC).

The IMV transfer includes the processing and management of applications – with a management model that follows the standards of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) -, the monitoring of the files and the cases, the review of the amounts and the processing of the Exchange of Pending Files.

The Generalitat figure in 67% the rate of ‘non take-up’ of the IMV in Catalunya, that is, of people who could receive the benefit and do not; Of that percentage, 17 points correspond according to their calculations to people who already receive the Catalan guaranteed income and the procedures do not continue.

Martínez Bravo has reaffirmed its willingness to automate the management processes to make them more efficient and effective, so they are creating the corresponding digital infrastructure and closing agreements for the interoperability of the data with the police, the registry, the Civil Registry, the Tax Agency or the General Treasury of Social Security, among others.

It will also create a virtual unique window that will allow, from the second semester of 2025, the management of the RGC, and a few months later, of the IMV; This window will be combined with face-to-face support and work with local entities to try to reduce the so-called ‘Non Take-Up’ rate.

Asked by several groups for the “savings” that the IMV would mean for the Generalitat, Martínez Bravo has assured that the commitment is to reinvest that money to expand the coverage of the benefits and complement the income. He has also affirmed that these benefits are not a help, but a “impulse platform” for the trajectory of these people.

The Minister has clarified that, although the beneficiaries will continue to receive two different resolutions for the RGC and the IMV, these will be done in a coordinated and joint manner; Likewise, the IMV payment will continue to manage the INSS.