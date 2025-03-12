Catalunya blindes the noise of schools in the face of neighbors’ complaints

Catalunya has shielded on Wednesday the activity in the school courtyards of the complaints of the neighbors because of the noise they generate, especially with sports. The Parliament has unanimously approved the standard that regulates noise pollution to include exceptions for these spaces.

The origin of the conflict is the complaints of some neighbors against schools especially in Barcelona, ​​whose patios and sports courts are in the apple interiors. In recent months, some of these demands have forced educational centers to reduce activity outside school – basically the sport of extracurricular ones, which lengthens in the afternoon.

This caused different centers to organize to protest and demand from political groups a legislative modification that protects recreation and school sports spaces. The call has been attended and the Catalan Chamber has voted to change the law with the support of Junts, ERC, PP, COMUNS and the CUP. The plenary has also validated the amendments of the PSC.

What makes the proposition of the law is to modify the standard 16/2002 of protection against noise pollution. From now on, those activities carried out in “spaces for the teaching, physical, recreational or leisure activity” of schools between 7.00 and 9:00 p.m.

The deputy of PSC Gisela Navarro explained that thanks to the amendments of the Socialists, sports equipment is also added to the exception between 9:00 and 22:00 hours. “We ask to protect the game, leisure and sport, whether in a patio or in sports equipment. We are defending the value of coexistence, ”he said.

The deputy of Junts Anna Erra recalled that the noise of the courtyards has led to clashes between neighbors and schools. And he has urged to reflect on which cities and neighborhoods he wants to have. “Together we defend the courtyard of schools and the role they play in the life and cohesion of the neighborhoods,” he said.

The deputy of ERC Irene Aragonès has defended that the objective of the modification of the law is to find a “fair and reasonable balance” between the children’s game and the right of the neighbors to rest. “Both rights can coexist,” he defended.

The deputy of the Jéssica Albiach has stressed that this Wednesday is a good day for children, youth, culture, sport and neighborhood life. And he has warned that closing schools of schools affects not only educational centers but also the entire neighborhood.

For his part, the PPC deputy Cristian Escribano has defended that the modification is “common sense” to “protect” the patios and ensure that children can play and learn “without restrictions that are absurd.” He also added that the modification should not serve as an excuse to generate “unnecessary discomfort” for neighbors.

We have to talk about the school patio

On the part of the CUP, Laia Estrada has affirmed that it should be accepted that children make noise. “It would only be missing,” he said. And he added that not only Barcelona will benefit from the measure but all of Catalonia.