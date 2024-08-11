Even Carles Puigdemont admitted it. A new era began in Catalonia at the weekend. On Saturday, the socialist Salvador Illa took the oath of office as the 133rd “Presidente de la Generalitat” – on the Spanish constitution and the king: After 14 years, the separatists are losing power with the inauguration of the regional president. In 2017, they still believed that independence was within reach. “Catalonia buries its revolution,” headlined “El País” on Sunday, while “La Vanguardia” celebrated the return to “institutional normality.” “The procés is over,” commentators from almost all camps judged the independence movement.