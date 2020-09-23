A health worker performs a PCR test on a patient in Barcelona. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Catalonia will reduce the coronavirus quarantines of close contacts of a positive case from 14 to 10 days. The Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, confirmed this Tuesday that the measure will take effect as of next week. “We all know that 14 days is the best option, but here was the balance of risk and benefit of shortening the quarantine. We know that there is a risk, but also an improvement in compliance ”with isolation, the senior position has justified in statements to TV3.

Until now, although positive cases have to be isolated for at least 10 days (as long as more than 72 hours have passed since the end of the fever and the clinical picture), close contacts had to remain in quarantine for 14 days. Additionally, and only if close contact is made with a negative PCR result after 10 days, the quarantine can be lifted, according to the protocol of the Ministry of Health.

However, the social and economic difficulties to comply with the isolations of the contacts and the scientific evidence – the chances of contagion go down a lot after the tenth day – have put the reduction of quarantine on the table of the Administrations. In fact, on September 7, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, already acknowledged that Spain was considering reducing isolation after 10 days.

Argimon had already been in favor of shortening the quarantines as well. “If we can ensure that the quarantines become more compact and better, more will be done,” he said a day after Simón announced that the proposal was under study. This Tuesday he insisted that these isolations must be done correctly to control the pandemic. “We must improve isolation and quarantine. We have repeatedly asked the Spanish Government that a person who has to take care of children who have to stay at home have some kind of help to correctly fulfill the isolation ”, he said.

The Secretary of Public Health has warned that the epidemic curve in Catalonia is growing again “more than I expected” —the cumulative incidence in the last two weeks is 169 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Ministry of Health— and does not rule out new restrictions to contain transmission. For example, the closure of playgrounds. Regarding the reduction of quarantine, he has indicated: “We do nothing that other countries, such as the Netherlands or Switzerland, have not done. We will evaluate all this and if we have to take a step back, we will do it ”.

