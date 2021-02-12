The Catalan elections will be held on Sunday, February 14, in an epidemiological scenario better than that foreseen by the Generalitat of Catalonia. The elections arrive with approximately 33% fewer daily positives than those contemplated in the Government’s most optimistic projection, last January. This projection led the parties to postpone the election day due to the high risk of infections during the day, but finally the Superior Court of Justice (TSJC) annulled the postponement decree.

The situation has improved notably in Catalonia in recent weeks. When the majority of political parties agreed to postpone the elections on January 15, the community suffered the consequences of the Christmas relaxation. The positivity was very high (IA14 of 694) and the care pressure soared in the hospitals. The predictions of the Generalitat anticipated in the best of cases some 3,000 daily positives expected for February 14. The worst prediction reached 5,000 positives. The current rate is around 2,000.

The improvement in the situation is explained by the mobility restrictions decreed on January 7. The Generalitat contemplated “a sustained increase in positives while waiting to verify the effect of New Year’s Eve mobility”, for which it activated a series of restrictions planned for 10 days but which are still in force and which have had their effect.

“It is safe to vote,” said Marc Ramentol, Secretary General of the Health Department, on the Rac-1 station on Friday. “Things have gone better than expected. We contemplated that the ICUs would have around 700 beds with covid, and on Sunday there will be about 650, which is still a lot, “he explained. Ramentol also assured that the Government foresees that some 96,000 people are isolated, less than the 130,000 foreseen in January; and that the Rt would not fall below 0.9, a figure higher than the current 0.81. “Everything has slowed down more than expected.”

The Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, has already advanced the most advisable thing was to avoid the mobility of positive people, but that in no case could “their right to vote” be denied. Ramentol defended that “the duty of Health is to seek the safest way to maintain the right to vote of those who have not been able to vote by mail.”

Epidemiological figures continue to improve in Catalonia: the speed of spread drops to 0.81; and the risk of regrowth falls to 336. The positivity of the last seven days is 5.45%. In addition, Catalonia has administered a total of 382,660 administered vaccines until this Friday, after 18,655 people were vaccinated the day before.