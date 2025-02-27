Catalonia will have the next course “more places than ever” for professional training students (FP). This was stated on Thursday by the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, after announcing that they will offer 7,583 new places that will be distributed in 305 groups. A “simple and difficult to do” measure, but that confirms the commitment of your government. “The FP is not an exit if nothing comes out,” he added. The Catalan leader has also advanced that there will be “more and better offer”, specifically 109 new titles adapted to the needs “that moves the business fabric of Catalonia.”

In an act at the Esteve Terradas Institute of Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona) and accompanied by the Minister of Education, Ester Niubó, the President has insisted that This educational modality is “central” and very necessary “for the country to work.” Although he has recognized that there have been advances in previous years and that, therefore, they do not start from Zero, he stressed that this Thursday “is a very important step” and has asked to continue generating prosperity in Catalonia.

He did not, on the other hand, explained that another improvements for the next course will be the changes when making pre -registration. From now on, the procedure will advance two months and end on July 31, so that the students will know their place before summer. Also that there will be an increase of 490 teaching endowments, 86 of educational guidance and 20 administrative assistants.

