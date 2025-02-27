02/27/2025



Updated at 11:23h.





The commons have reached an agreement with the Government to increase the tourist rate in Catalonia bending the current rate, as Catalunya has advanced and has confirmed EP. The agreement, which will ratify this afternoon the Minister of Economy and Finance of the GeneralitatAlícia Romero, and leader of the Communs in the Parliament, Jéssica Albiach, at a meeting at the department’s headquarters, will apply to all types of establishments, and it is expected that 25% of the resources generated by the rate are allocated to housing access policies.

Until now, the part that had an impact of the Generalitat of the rate (half of it) should be used for tourism promotion. «I think that many Catalans and Catalans are having a very bad time, and I believe that the tourists who visit us can make a small effort to have More resourcesfor example, to allocate them to what is now the main problem of the country, which is access to housing, ”said the parliamentary spokesman for the party, David Cid, in being Catalonia.

The possibility of folding the rate will imply that, in the city of Barcelona, ​​the hotels of 5 stars and great luxury Pay 3.50 euros to 7 euros per night; those of 4 stars from 1.70 to 3.40; tourist use homes from 2.25 to 4.50; Cruises that remain less than 24 hours in the city from 3 to 6; those who pass more than 24 hours from 2 to 4; and the rest of establishments from 1 to 2.

In addition, in the case of Barcelonawhich currently applies a municipal surcharge of the rate of 4 euros, the City Council may also double this part of the fee (up to 8 euros), so in the case of 5 -star hotels and great luxury, the rate can reach 15 euros per night.









Out of Barcelona, ​​where the part of the rate corresponding to the Generalitat is lower, the 5 -star and large luxury hotels go to pay 3 euros to 6 euros per night; those of 4 stars from 1.20 to 2.40; Tourist use homes from 1 to 2; the Cruises that remain less than 24 hours in the city from 3 to 6; those who pass more than 24 hours from 2 to 4; and the rest of the establishments from 0.60 to 1.20.

In addition, the agreement contemplates that beyond the increase in the rate by the Generalitat, the rest of the municipalities may also enable the Municipal surcharge That so far had Barcelona authorized, up to a maximum of 4 euros, so the rate of a 5 -star hotel and great luxury outside Barcelona can reach 10 euros.

CID has argued that the increase does not suppose “No limit” to tourism in a situation in which he has said that Catalonia is in record figures of tourists, and that they advance in the direction of what European cities such as Amsterdam or Rome do.

On whether this agreement is about COMUNS To approve the credit supplement prepared by the Government in the face of the impossibility of approving budgets, he said that this “is another step”, that this is not the only agreement they need to be achieved and that more agreements can occur during the next few days.

«Whether there were budgets as if not, the set of the investiture agreement had to get ahead and, therefore, what we are doing is to give compliance To this investiture agreement that, as you know, the main commitment was to guarantee this access to the housing of thousands of Catalans, ”he concluded.