At the end of spring, the Generalitat will hold a binding consultation in 77 municipalities of the Catalan Pyrenees to decide whether Catalonia should opt for the candidacy for the 2030 Winter Olympics, under the auspices of the Spanish Olympic Committee. The 60,000 inhabitants over the age of 16 in the towns with the right to vote are from the Pyrenees area, where some of the alpine events would be held. On the other hand, Barcelona, ​​which lends its name to the ‘Barcelona-Pyrenees 2030’ candidacy and which would host some tests in closed venues, has been left out of the referendum, despite the fact that the mayor of the city, Ada Colau, called on the Govern that he also consult the people of Barcelona as an involved party. The fear of losing the vote in the Barcelona area may be among the causes. The Minister of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà, has justified this Friday this limitation of the vote to the Pyrenean area to the will to “bring decisions closer to the territory”. The Generalitat sells the candidacy as “mostly” Catalan, although it considers that it will have to collaborate with Aragon and some stations in France. The intention of the COE and the Government is that it be a shared candidacy between Catalonia and Aragon.

The issue of the candidacy has been a hot potato for the Catalan Executive. Thirty years after the Barcelona Games in 1992, which placed the Catalan capital on the international map, Catalonia is once again trying to play the Olympic card as a project for the future. But in this case consensus is conspicuous by its absence. ERC and Junts have not been able to count on either of their two partners in the legislature: neither the CUP, which invested Pere Aragonès, nor the common ones, who approved the Budgets of the Generalitat. Both oppose the project, for environmental reasons. “It is normal that there is no unanimity,” said the counselor, trying to play down the political discrepancies. “There will be no pharaonic works,” he pointed out. Last July, the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee to formalize the interest in presenting a candidacy.

According to a survey facilitated by the Government, 73% of Catalans endorse the candidacy. In the Pyrenean areas (Valle de Arán or Cerdanya, which host some of the possible venues such as Baqueira Beret or La Molina), support stands at 74% and they consider it “interesting and strategic” and see it as a ” chance”.