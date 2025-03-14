Catalonia will be the territory most affected by The closure of nuclear plantsthat right now they cover more than half of the energy demand. The PWC study ‘Impact of nuclear closure in Catalonia’ presented this Friday warns that the negative consequences will be noticed From the closing of the First Spanish CentralAlmaraz I, which is planned by 2027. According to the study, the loss of nuclear generation in the electric mix will mean an increase in the electric price of between 13 and 30 euros The megawatt/hour. According to the calculations of the report, Catalonia will suffer an increase in the electrical invoice of between 543 million to 1,221 million euros, taking into account different gas price scenarios.

Following these calculations, they have affirmed that lengthening 10 years of the operational life of the centrals would reduce the Catalan electricity bill by at least 5.4 billion euros, of which 2,000 would benefit the industry. “The goal is to decarbonize and we have to go in this line, today we cannot do without nuclear energy in Catalonia because if not We will have an energy blackout“Salvador Sedó, director of Sustainable Development of Foment del Treball, who has participated in the presentation of the study.

The report warns of safety risk of electricity supply in Catalonia after the nuclear blackout, which will depend “critically” on the combined cycles, which will mean A “loss of industrial competitiveness”especially by the industrial sectors intensive in energy consumption.

“It will be the combined cycles that will occupy An important part of the nuclear generation And this will involve a loss of energy independence, “says Òscar Barrero, partner responsible for the PWC energy sector in Spain.

They also warn that without nuclear generation, which generates a constant supply, increases the energy dependence from abroad and reduces the attractiveness of Catalonia to attract new intensive technological industries in electricity consumption.

Regarding the impact on occupation, the study points out that nuclear disconnection will be the loss of 10,500 jobs in Catalonia which generates the sector, a direct contribution to the Catalan GDP of 900 million euros.

Thus, the study insists that the impact on Catalonia can be noted from the closing of the first Spanish central on 2027. “Once Almaraz closes will be inevitable that close the rest of the centralsbecause of the loss of competitiveness that the sector will suffer, leveraged to a large extent in the use of synergy and in the distribution of costs between the centrals, “says the report, which also states that Once this closure of the operation has been consummated of the others would mean a “comparative grievance” between territories.

The study authors have criticized that the protocol signed in 2019 for the closure of the centrals “is not being fulfilled”, first, because The rate of the National Radioactive Waste (Enresa) company It has risen above the maximum allowed. The partner responsible for the PWC Energy Sector in Spain added that the expectations of deployment of renewables included in the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (Pnie) by 2030 that “are far from being fulfilled”, especially in the case of wind.

“There has been a very important advance in renewables, but it is not enough, we are not reaching the objectives of the PNI 130 Gigawatts solar and wind And now we have 64, “he said.

Barrero has also warned that now the effects of the closure of nuclear in Germany are already being seen, where It is being seen that 39% of the electricity generation mix continues to provide fossil fuels, be it coal or combined cycles. “He says, to see if we will follow the following to the Germans in the time of making mistakes in energy policy,” said the head of the PWC energy sector.

All this, he added, in a geopolitical context that did not take into account the Covid pandemic, Neither the Ukraine War, nor the tensions for the rise of Donald Trump In the United States.

The situation has caused the owners of the nuclear centrals to reflect on Business viabilitytaking into account the exploitation costs, the management of waste, rates and closing threat. “Today companies consider the future whether to continue in advance or not,” said Barrero.

In this sense, Ignacio Araluce, president of the Nuclear Forum has warned that The “richest and developed” regions “ In the state, such as Catalonia or the Basque Country, they are the ones that “will depend more” energetically. “Catalonia will depend on everyone,” he warned.