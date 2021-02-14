In the rain and in the elections more atypical that the Catalans have never lived through the pandemic, Catalonia votes this Sunday the formation of a new Parliament from which the next government of the Generalitat will emerge.

The incidence of Covid-19 in the last fourteen days in this autonomous community is 384 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and in the last 24 hours 1,186 new infections were registered.

However, the Catalan authorities adopted a controversial measure so that the 5.6 million citizens summoned to the polls are not lacking: allowing coronavirus patients, their direct contacts and people suspected of being infected can approach the polling stations and place their ballots in the polls.

They can do it in the last hour of the elections, that is, from seven to eight at night. During this period, the presidents and table prosecutors will wear individual protection suits, gloves, glasses and protective screens.

The Generalitat also divided the electoral day into time slots for people at risk, from 9 to 12, and for the rest of the Catalans, between 12 and 19.

In a campaign marked by the pandemic, with Zoom events and few face-to-face meetings with little public, Catalans today vote in markets, sports centers, soccer stadiums and bullrings.

The schools are not this time the electoral colleges par excellence because the proposal is to look for wide and open spaces. For this reason, in Barcelona, ​​four out of ten Catalans do not vote in their usual place.

For the first time, you can elect your own candidate from home through a digital certificate and voting by mail increased 277 percent more than in 2017, when the last elections were held in Catalonia.

Those elections were forced by the national government, after the Catalan autonomy had intervened, which had just carried out an illegal referendum on self-determination and had unilaterally declared its independence from the rest of Spain.

The pro-independence government that emerged in those elections of 2017 exercised its functions in full until September of last year, when President Quim Torra was disqualified for refusing to hang a banner in favor of imprisoned separatist politicians during the electoral campaign for the last national elections.

Nine parties participate in these elections to occupy the 135 seats that make up the Parliament of Catalonia. To achieve the majority that would facilitate the formation of a government, 68 seats must be obtained.

The independence movement reaches this February 14 more fractured than ever, the candidate of Catalan socialism – the former Minister of Health Salvador Illa – can tip the balance towards the constitutionalist side that fights separatism and Vox, the far-right force, could set foot for the first time in the Catalan Parliament.

The polling stations opened at 9 o’clock and, two hours later, the Catalan Institutional Relations Department announced that, despite the doubts and the high absenteeism of polling officials who presented appeals for not attending, all polling stations had been constituted with substitutes and volunteers.

On Saturday, the electoral closed day that the Spanish call “reflection”, the candidates from the nine parties posed together in front of Parliament, on the Montjuic state athletics track and in front of the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, ​​an emblematic place combat against Sars-Cov-2.

The ghost of high abstention rates for fear of catching coronavirus in elections that, as in the rest of Spain, are not mandatory, revealed the candidates from the beginning of the campaign in which they only agreed on a message to That the Catalans do not miss the appointment this Sunday: “Voting is safe, it is unsafe not to vote.”

