In Catalonia, the legislative elections are continuing, the patients of Covid and isolated people have the right to vote between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.. To avoid contamination, assessors wear coveralls. “The Catalan authorities had distributed these combinations to all the members of the polling stations, they were not all reassured since the assessors in Spain are drawn by lot and nearly 30% of them had contested this appointment, for health reasons. , for fear of contamination“, reports the journalist Elise Gazangel live from Barcelona (Spain), Sunday February 14.

All polling stations opened on Sunday February 14, “strict sanitary measures are in place: of the gel is distributed to each voter, voters are called almost one by one to vote. Everything is in place to avoid at all costs a rebound in contagions because of this election“, concludes the journalist.

The JT

The other subjects of the news