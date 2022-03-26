He will turn 29 on May 29th. Yes, exactly on the day the Giro d’Italia ends. Richard Carapaz already knows what gift he would like: the pink jersey in the Verona Arena, just like in 2019 when he became the first Ecuadorian in history to win the Gazzetta race. Meanwhile at the Volta Catalunya, sixth and penultimate stage with the final in Cambrils, he was the protagonist of a great action from afar with the Colombian Higuita thanks to which Joao Almeida, the Portuguese of the UAE-Emirates, was ousted from the top of the general. In the sprint first Carapaz and second Higuita (our Velasco fourth at 48 “), first in the ranking Higuita and second Carapaz at 16” when there is only the conclusion in Barcelona that could still change the cards on the table. Certainly Carapaz, Olympian in office and 3rd in the last Tour, has shown the return to full physical efficiency: he has an Italian manager, the Piedmontese Giuseppe Acquadro, and the Giro d’Italia in his sights. On May 6, the day of departure from Budapest, he is not that far away.