Barcelona, ​​Girona and Tarragona have been the scene of demonstrations in support of rapper Pablo Hasél. The demonstration in Barcelona led to sporadic altercations and acts of vandalism with the burning of street furniture, on the seventh consecutive night of protests. Some protesters have again attacked the Higher Police Headquarters, but the march has dispersed much earlier than in previous days. The day has ended with three detainees. Hours before, the acting vice president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès (ERC) has criticized this Monday the looting that took place during the demonstrations and assures that they do not represent the spirit of those who peacefully ask for the release of Pablo Hásel imprisoned for exalting and justifying the crime of terrorism. A week after the elections were held in Catalonia, the Catalan political parties continue their contacts to form a new government. Aragonès, aspires to preside over the Generalitat, while the winner of the elections, the socialist Salvador Illa, does not renounce to achieve it. The ERC spokesperson, Marta Vilalta, has insisted this Monday on an Executive with Junts, Catalunya en Comú and the CUP, and has asked the first two not to veto each other and work “in favor of amnesty and self-determination” . Junts’ spokeswoman, Elsa Artadi, has called for an independent government: “It is the only option.” The CUP deputy, Carles Riera, has demanded that Junts assume “the turn to the left” that emerged after 14-F and has claimed to leave out the “forces of 155”, referring to the PSC.