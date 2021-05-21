The pro-independence majority of the Catalan parliament elected this Friday to Pere Aragonès, representative of the moderate sector of the movement, as the new president of this region of northeastern Spain, the scene of an attempt to secession in 2017.

This 38-year-old jurist and regional vice president in the last legislature was invested with 74 votes in favor and 61 against After promising to negotiate with the Spanish government to obtain a referendum and “complete” the independence of this region, the second richer and more populated from Spain.

News in development

AFP

ap