An artist arrested in a university for his political opinions: it happened Tuesday, in Spain, in Catalonia more precisely, the day after the regional elections. Known for his communist and anti-monarchist commitment, rapper Pablo Hasél, 32, was sentenced to nine months in prison for tweets against the police and the monarchy, qualifying in particular the so-called security forces of “Shitty mercenaries”. Justice had also accused him of apologizing for terrorism for certain lyrics in his songs. He had taken refuge in the walls of the University of Lleida. This is where the Catalan police came to pick it up in the early morning hours, Tuesday, by order of the Spanish justice. “They will never make us bow despite all the repression!” ” he shouted as he was taken away by the police.

Tweet from Pablo Hasél of February 12.

“Last press release before my imprisonment. Today it is me, tomorrow it can be you, for having denounced those who waste so many lives. It is our freedoms that are at stake, not their let’s give back not the easy life. Winning this showdown is possible. ”

Pedro Almodóvar and Javier Bardem among his 200 supporters

At the end of last week, when he was preparing to take refuge in the university with a few dozen of his supporters, he assumed his act: “They will have to come and kidnap me and that will also serve to portray the state in its true face, that of a fake democracy!” “ He can count on the support of 200 artists who have signed a petition, including the filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar and the actor Javier Bardem. The left-wing government, in power in Madrid, well embarrassed by this case of crime of opinion, promised a reform of the Penal Code, notably reclassifying “the act of sedition. In the meantime, Pablo Hasél was taken directly to a penitentiary center.