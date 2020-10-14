This Wednesday, the Government will propose in the session of Territorial Plan of Civil Protection of Catalonia (PROCICAT), he bars and restaurants closed for 15 days, as advanced The country. The restriction you are studying the committee that manages the pandemic in said autonomous community is due to notable increase in those infected, which have gone from 7,000 to 11,000 in a few days.

This sector It is the main space for socialization and it is thus intended to reduce contacts. Limitations could also affect mobility, although for the moment perimeter closures seem discarded.

Restorers They have a meeting with the Catalan Executive this Wednesday. For said appointment, already they were counting on more provisions in the form of capacity limitation in bars and restaurants, but they didn’t have a offer as radical as the one that is going to be proposed.

Data gets worse

The pandemic in Catalonia continues to advance quickly. In the last 24 hours, they have registered 1,280 new infections and 111 new hospitalized, with a total of 984 COVID patients admitted, 172 of them in the ICU, in addition to 14 more deaths.

Initially, these measures are expected to last 15 days, but in case of not improving the epidemic indicators, could be extended. Currently, these they do not stop growing and they are already the worst in this second wave and since the state of alarm ended.

According to the data provided by the Department of Health, the index of potential growth or risk of regrowth (EPG) continues to increase and has stood at 338.4, twenty-seven points more than Monday. Further, the speed of reproduction of the disease of 1.33, in other words, each infected person infects more than one person on average.